Locals share kissing fails on National Kissing Day

HOUSTON-- Around the world people can smooch like it's a holiday because it's International Kissing Day.

If you are choosing to celebrate this "spit-tastic" occasion, make sure you know what you are doing.

In other words, keep your tongue under control. Let's be real, kissing is kind of gross. It is basically two people exchanging tongue fungus.

So, NewsFix went on a hunt for epic kissing fails.

Spoiler alert: braces plus bleachers do not equal a good make out session.

Watch our video to hear local Houstonians share their most embarrassing lip-smacking slip-ups.

Happy International Kissing Day, NewsFixers!

In the least creepy way possible, here is a digital smooch from us to you.