Millennials rather spend money on vices than save

HOUSTON- A new survey from Bankrate.com, shows that Millennials are spending a lot of dough on vices.

54 percent of people surveyed, admitted to eating out at least 3 times a week.

30 percent surveyed said they buy coffee at least 3 times a week.

To save some cash, Bankrate recommends cooking your own meals and brewing your own cuppa joe at home.

But what about letting loose, with your friends?

The survey showed that 51 percent of Millennials go to a bar at least once a week.

So, if you’re looking to save some money, you may want to rethink your spending on vices.