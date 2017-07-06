‘Most hated man in America’ Shkreli gets hit with a partial gag order

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK, New York - He's been dubbed 'the most hated man in America,' and now the Pharma Bro, Martin Shkreli is giving his haters plenty of reason to keep that title.

Well, a New York judge ordered the Pharma Bro to shut up about his securities fraud case and hit him with a partial gag order Wednesday.

Seems the 34-year-old former drug exec had stormed a room full of spectators and attacked the credibility of a government witness in his case.

But the judge's order didn't silence Shkreli completely, he just can't talk about it in or around the Brooklyn courthouse where he's on trial for a hedge fund fraud scheme.

Shkreli first popped up on everyone's radar back in 2015 when he jacked up the price of a life-saving drug by 5,000 percent and sparked a huge public outrage.

And now that Shkreli spoke on camera outside of the courtroom and also on Twitter using a secret account, he seems to be pressing his luck with the judge.

Shkreli was already banned from Twitter after harassing a female journalist back in January and now his new Twitter account has been banned, too.

Prosecutors wanted the Pharma Bro hushed up completely, but Shkreli's attorney argued his client has a First Amendment right to speak out.

But if his comments taint the jury then a fair trial may become impossible.

If that happens who knows what kind of prescription the Pharma Bro will get from his legion of haters.