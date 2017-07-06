Rob Kardashian accused of ‘revenge porn’ after posting nudes of Blac Chyna

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, Calif.-- Reality star Rob Kardashian unleashed on his now ex fiance, Blac Chyna after a complete meltdown over the couple's break up over the holiday weekend!

Rob posted nude pics and even an apparent sexting chat from his Ex.

He tweeted "Today Chyna sent me a video after I just bought her 250K of jewelry and she sends me this video of another man in our bed."

The whole thing was practically right out of the 'Rob and Chyna' reality show!

The drama continued with Rob's Instagram page being shut down!

And celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom jumped into the fray tweeting, "Revenge porn is a crime. And in my Mischa Barton case judge agreed it's a form of domestic violence. Knock it off."

Rob kept tweeting saying, "I truly thought Chyna wanted to be a family and that's why I was so loyal to her but I learned my lesson and everyone else was right."

Chyna reportedly fired back on a Snap-Chat accusing Kardashian of beating her up and assaulting her!

Social media went nuclear over the dust up with everyone weighing in....including Snoop Dogg himself!

"Blac Chyna did what she was supposed to do," Snoop said. "She seen a sucker, and she licked it. All you suckers out there, don't get licked!"

Since the couple already have a daughter together-- Dream-- born last November, this family drama isn't over by a long shot!

And you thought the fireworks were over on the Fourth?!

This fuse just got lit!