Snorting chocolate is the new drug free way to get a buzz 😕

ORLANDO, Fl. – Orlando-based company, Legal Lean, has just created a chocolate-y powder that will give users a natural buzz without the drugs.

The powder contains ingredients that are found in energy drinks and is supposed to give an endorphin and serotonin rush along with a calm focus and euphoric energy.

Founder Nick Anderson, 29, said he learned about the buzz alternative from Europe’s “chocolate-snorting trend” a few months ago. After ordering a sample and giving it a try, he decided to invest $10,000 into creating his own.

“At first, I was like, ‘Is this a hoax?,’” he said. “And then I tried it and it was like, okay, this is the future right here.”

Anderson said the effects of the cocao-based powder are supposed to last about 30 minutes to an hour.

Snorting the powder is supposed to be “like an energy-drink feeling, like you’re euphoric but also motivated to get thing done.”