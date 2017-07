Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANOR, Texas - Police outside Austin have released video of a dog attack that left a 7-year-old boy seriously injured.

Sadly, Brison Aldridge is spending his summer on the couch recovering from that brutal attack by his neighbor's pit bull.

The family's neighbor said his dog, Choocho, will be put down.

Police said the neighbors will be charged with at least $400 worth of citations and may also face a third degree felony.