Weathering the Storm [Part 3]: What should you do after the storm has passed?

HOUSTON — It’s Hurricane Season. Imagine for a minute that a major storm has just come and gone. Now, after counting all your fingers and toes, what’s next?

It’s time to assess the damage— if there is any. This is when your preparation comes into play, to save the day!

Power and telephone lines could be down across the city, so keep away from any dangling lines, and report them immediately to the power company.

Do not enter buildings that are surrounded by water.

Avoid drinking or preparing food with tap water until you’ve confirmed it’s not contaminated.

Only use the telephone for emergency calls, people all over the city will be calling to check on loved ones, and the lines will be jammed!

No electricity could also mean no working gas pumps. Remember those extra gas cans you filled up?

Talk about life preservers!

If your power is out, use flashlights or lanterns. They’re much safer than candles.

And if you use a generator, make sure you know how to operate it safely.

Power outages can make for dangerous driving situations if traffic lights are out.

So, it’s best to only drive if it’s necessary.

Even if it’s just a few tumultuous days, taking the extra steps to be prepared will not only protect you, but hopefully, ease your mind.

Now, you can focus on summer fun, knowing you can weather any storm!

