2 women accused of pimping 14-year-old runaway out of Harris County motel

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Constable’s Office has arrested two women accused of prostituting a 14-year-old girl, who had reportedly runaway from home.

Teresa Henry, 20, is charged with human trafficking of a minor and compelling prostitution of a minor. Centurrie Deshunn Garrett, 24, is facing compelling prostitution of a minor charges and two traffic warrants.

While reviewing sex-based social media sites for documented runaways and potential human trafficking victims, investigators found an online ad displaying provocative pictures of the victim soliciting sex for money.

Officers reached out to the victim on the social media site. They set up a “date” with the suspect at the North Villa Inn in the 16510 block of the North Freeway.

As a result of the investigation, it was found the juvenile was trafficked from another state by Henry and compelled into prostitution by both suspects.

The victim has been placed in the State’s care pending medical treatment and additional interviews with the Child Assessment Center.

Both women are being held at the Harris County Jail. Henry’s bail is set at $100,000 while Garett is being held for $50,000.