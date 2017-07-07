× 7-year-old killed in fatal car crash

HARRIS COUNTY–The Houston police department is investigating after a fatal crash left a 7-year-old boy dead Friday.

According to police, A woman, 29, was driving a white Nissan Rogue down 400 Maxey Road around 12:55 a.m. when she lost control of the vehicle, which hit a speed limit sign and a light pole. The vehicle went airborne landing on its driver side in a business parking lot.

The 7-year-old boy was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver along with two other children, ages 4 and 6, were transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the deceased male victim, 7, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

No arrest or charges have been filed at this time.