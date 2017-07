× Astros fall to Blue Jays 7-4

TORONTO — The Astros fell to the Toronto Blue Jays 7-4 Thursday night at Rogers Centre.

A huge five run 5th inning by the Blue Jays put Toronto past the Astros, and the team never looked back. Blue Jays veteran catcher Russell Martin went 3-for-5 with his ninth home run of the season.

Astros all-star pitcher Lance McCullers lost his first game since April.

The Astros look to bounce back Friday night as Charlie Morton will take to the mound.