Celebrating 215th anniversary of first comic, ‘The Wasp’

we celebrate the 215th birthday of the first comic, "The Wasp."

When you think of life in the 1800s, fun isn’t the first thing that comes to mind, but apparently, our "Founding Fathers" were cooler than we thought!

"The Wasp" was published in 1802 under the pseudonym Robert Rusticoat, but was actually the work of Harry Croswell.

Croswell, a journalist, was a John Adams supporter and wrote for The Federalist party paper, "The Balance."

After the election of Thomas Jefferson, who founded the modern day Republican Party, a paper called "The Bee" was published to support Jefferson and oppose Adams' federalist agenda.

Croswell was outraged and convinced "The Balance" editors to let him start a counter attack to "The Bee." He named it "The Wasp."

The Wasp’s satirical illustrations are now considered the first comic.

Though it looks very different than the modern day graphic novels, 215 years later, clearly the rhetoric between political parties hasn’t changed!