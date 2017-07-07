× Chase after suspected carjacker ends with multiple wrecks in north Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — At least one carjacking suspect was arrested early Friday following a car chase that resulted in multiple vehicle accidents across the Greenspoint area, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

The stolen Tahoe was spotted around 1:45 a.m. by a sheriff’s deputy. Investigators said the officer signaled the suspect to stop, but the driver refused and a chase ensued.

Harris County deputies and constables were chasing the suspected vehicle southbound on the North Freeway when an HCSO officer swerved to avoid another car near Parking Road. The sheriff’s office said the deputy lost control of the vehicle, skidded sideways and then slammed into the concrete wall of the freeway.

Another deputy stopped to block traffic for that accident, but an HPD police car struck that deputy’s SUV.

Meanwhile, other officers continued to pursue the suspect, who eventually exited Highway I-45 at Crosstimbers. Officers said the driver turned onto Helmers, then to De Boll, and then McGallion, where he lost control and crashed into a ditch on the side of the road.

The suspect was stung with a taser during his arrest.

No reports of any officers being injured.

It’s unclear how many suspects were inside the vehicle.