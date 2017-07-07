Dear Madonna: Letter from Tupac details break up with pop-singer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DANNEMORA, NY-- There's at least one thing Pac and MJ had in common. They both had a fling with Madonna at one point in their careers. But unlike Michael Jackson, it did matter to Tupac Shakur if she was black or white.

Well, that's according to a letter that TMZ says Pac wrote while he was locked away in a New York prison for sexual assault.

Addressed to "M", Tupac basically breaks things off with the singer saying:

"For you to be seen with a black man wouldn't in any way jeopardize your career, if anything it would make you seem that much more open and exciting, but for me at least in my previous perception i felt due to my `image` that I would be letting down half of the people who made me what I thought I was."

Well, Pac's words aren't too surprising considering both of his parents were Black Panthers and his own lyrics were associated with black oppression.

But the letter also revealed a soft side to the rapper.

He claimed he was "cut deep" when Madonna said in an interview she was "off to rehabilitate all the rappers and basketball players."

In the past, Madonna has spoke on her romance with the rapper. Although Pac's not alive to really tell his side -- this letter's authenticity has been confirmed by Rolling Stone Magazine.

So what does a letter like this mean to the world? Well, a paycheck worth at least $100,000. This piece of history will be up for auction with the bid starting at that price on July 19th.