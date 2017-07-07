× Road Rage: Man arrested after firing at man and 3-year-old daughter

CONROE, Texas– A man is under arrest after shooting multiple shots at a man and his 3-year-old daughter during a road rage incident Thursday.

According to the Montgomery County Pct. 4 Deputies Brandon Ogden, 21, of Lumberton, Texas drove past the victim and his daughter blowing an air horn that was installed on top of his truck. Ogden continued down the roadway blowing his air horn and swerving towards the victim’s vehicle.

At some point both vehicles pulled to the side of the road and during an exchange of words Ogden pulled out a gun and pointed it towards the head of the victim.

Both men got back in their vehicles with Ogden continuing to follow the other victim.

When the victim slowed to allow Ogden to pass, Ogden pointed his pistol out of the driver’s side window and fired.

During the investigation, deputies located a semi-automatic handgun in the passenger seat of Ogden’s truck, matching the description given by the victim. Ogden was placed in custody for misdemeanor Deadly Conduct, as well as misdemeanor Reckless Driving.