Pothole of the Day – Astoria and Beamer

HOUSTON-- Today's Pothole of the day is brought to you from the 11800 block of Astoria Rd near Beamer St in southeast Houston.

Just by looking at this crater you can tell it will definitely get your attention if you're not careful. Drivers said when they turn this corner it sounds like a roller-coaster.

"It's almost as if someone was getting a hammer and tried to fix it, but it didn't work," Julio Lozano said.

These drivers have a serious message for the city.

"Please for the drivers sake and the people of Houston. We pay taxes and shouldn't have to pay for damages too."