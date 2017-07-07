× Rockets officially sign PJ Tucker, takes Beverley’s old jersey number

HOUSTON — After a week of wheeling and dealing with trades and free agency the Rockets welcome a new face to Toyota center.

No not Chris Paul. We still have to wait for that, but GM Darryl Morey and the Rockets introduced new forward PJ Tucker.

Donning former Rockets favorite Patrick Beverley’s #2 jersey Tucker looks to bring aggression, size and toughness to the Rockets line-up.

The Rockets also re-signed backup center Nene Hilario and forward/center Zhou Qi.

Blessed to be a Rocket!! Now official!! 🚀🚀Thank you Mr Alexander, @dmorey and the entire Rockets organization!! pic.twitter.com/eTM4Vo3Brx — Nene Hilario (@NeneHilario42) July 6, 2017