Trump and Putin meet for the first time at the G20 Summit, Friday

GERMANY--One of this year's most anticipated meetings has finally happened.

President Trump and Russian president, Vladmir Putin, had their first face-to-face meeting on Friday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Germany.

"We look forward to a lot of positive things happening... for Russia, for the United States and for everybody concerned," Trump said.

And we can confidently say that the meeting, which lasted over two hours, went pretty well. U.S. officials say both countries have finally reached an agreement for a cease-fire in southwest Syria, which is set to take effect on Sunday.

"President Putin and I have been discussing various things and I think it's going very well," President Trump said.

While President Putin said, "I'm delighted to be able to meet you in person, and I hope that as you said , our meetings will yield positive results."

Despite all the drama surrounding Russia's supposed interference with the 2016 U.S. elections, this meeting could mark a new beginning for the U.S. / Russia relations.