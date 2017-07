Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - All eyes on Spider-Man Homecoming this weekend as Sony and Marvel reboot the neighborhood superhero for the third time. Film critic Dustin Chase reviews the film which is technically the sixth Spider-Man flick. Is Tom Holland better or worse than the two actors who came before him?

Plus, is the new raunchy comedy The Little Hours starring John C Reilly, Molly Shannon and Dave Franco worth the price of admission?

Your answers on this week’s Flix Fix.