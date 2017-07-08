Apartment fire in Crosby leaves 3 dead, many others displaced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROSBY, Texas – The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office has confirmed three bodies have been found after a three-alarm apartment fire in northeast Harris County Saturday morning.

Fire marshals were dispatched around 6:15 a.m. at Crosby Square Apartments at 15016 FM 2100 Road.

Officials said when the Crosby Volunteer Fire Department was called to the apartment complex, they witnessed heavy fire coming out of the building, which eventually spread to a second building.

A total of eight fire departments assisted in putting out the fire, according to a representative of the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Officials said a shelter has been set up at Crosby Middle School, and Red Cross is currently on the scene.

As of now, the cause of the fire is unknown. The victims have not yet been identified.

