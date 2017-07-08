Blac Chyna hires attorney Lisa Bloom to file restraining order against ex-boyfriend Rob Kardashian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, California -- Get ready for a 'nuclear summer!' Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's family feud just reached another level.

Yep, Blac Chyna's new celebrity attorney-- Lisa Bloom-- issued a statement Friday that her client is filing a temporary restraining order against Kardashian.

Bloom says this ordeal is a "human rights issue," and she wants to "take a stand against slut-shaming."

Some legal experts say Kardashian's posting of Chyna's nudes on social media earlier this week could violate California's strict 'revenge porn' law, which could get Kardashian up to six months in jail!

All this springs from Kardashian's cray-cray social media war with Chyna when he accused her of cheating on him with lots of other men.

Apparently, Chyna's new beau-- rapper Ferrari-- posted a pic of him in Chyna's bed, which Kardashian claims he paid for......and Ferrari was wearing Kardashian's Versace robe. That sent him over the edge!

What would Kardashian's mom say about all this? We don't know since none of the Kardashian clan have made any public comments since the social media war started.

But Ferrari is getting some revenge by posting topless pics of Chyna and him in bed.

Meanwhile, Blac Chyna's other ex-- rapper Tyga-- was asked all about the drama, but he just laughed.

Tyga told TMZ "I'm just focused. Taking care of my business and taking care of my son. You feel me?"

Sounds like Kardashian and Chyna should follow that advice, too.

Some say they could both lose custody of their baby, "Dream."

But in this family.....'drama' is everyone's middle name-- so get ready for a lot more of it!