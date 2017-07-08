× Red light runner in north Houston sends driver to hospital, HPD says

HOUSTON — Houston police say a driver drove through a red light, causing a serious accident in north Houston Saturday morning.

Officials said the accident happened around 2 a.m. at the intersection of North Freeway and Fallbrook when one of the drivers ran a red light, hitting another car.

According to police, one of the drivers was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

HPD is investigating to see if alcohol was a factor in the crash.