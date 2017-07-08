× Man found shot to death near motel in Stafford

STAFFORD, Texas – Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found lying in a parking lot in Stafford Friday night.

Stafford police were dispatched around 11:15 p.m. to a parking lot on West Airport and the Southwest Freeway, between a Walmart and America’s Best Value Inn.

When police arrived, they found the victim shot several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of now there are no witnesses, but Stafford PD plans to review multiple security cameras near the property.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Stafford Police Department at (281) 261-3950.