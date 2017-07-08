× Tomball police: Man airlifted to hospital after being struck by car

TOMBALL, Texas – A man needed to be airlifted to the hospital after being hit by a car in Tomball Friday night, according to police.

Authorities said the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Graham Drive and Holderrieth Boulevard when the man was walking in the roadway and was struck by a car traveling east.

Tomball police said the driver stopped at the scene and didn’t seem to be intoxicated.

The victim was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital by Life Flight. His condition is currently unknown.