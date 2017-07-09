HFD suspects arson for vacant home being burned down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON – The Houston Fire Department was called to what authorities believe was an intentional fire of a vacant home Sunday morning.

HFD said they were dispatched to the home on Fairchild near Bonaire around 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, the home was engulfed in smoke and flames.

Authorities said the home was completely destroyed by the fire, and they believe someone intentionally started it. The house was vacant, so no injuries were reported.

Arson was called to the scene to investigate the exact cause of the incident.