HPD: Suspect in custody after stabbing in NE Houston

HOUSTON – Police have detained a suspect after the stabbing of a man in northeast Houston Saturday night.

HPD was dispatched to the 3900 block of Englewood about 9:30 p.m., but when officers arrived to the scene, the victim had already driven himself to another location.

When officers arrived to the second location, they found a man suffering from stab wounds in the torso and neck.

The victim was transported to the hospital, and is expected to survive.

According to police, there were two suspects, and one is currently in custody.

The incident is still under further investigation.