× 2 suspects arrested after shots fired at officers in Third Ward

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department arrested two men Monday morning after the suspects fired multiple shots at undercover officers in the Third Ward area, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2100 block of Sampson Street shortly after 3 a.m. The officers were sitting in an unmarked vehicle when police said the suspects emerged from a house and opened fire.

HPD Chief Art Acevedo said the suspects attacked the officers, who were performing area surveillance, without being provoked. The police department said the officers did not fire back at the suspects.

Additional police officers rushed to the scene.

The suspects tried to make a run for it, but they were quickly apprehend a few feet away from the shooting.

The officers were not injured, however, investigators said one of the bullets hit the driver’s seat, where an officer was sitting.

Acevedo said the shooting is a demonstration of an officer’s restraint in a life-threatening altercation.

“The bottom line is this, we get a lot of criticism in law enforcement that we have all these unjustified shootings,” the chief said. “This illustrates that even after someone tries to kill — people try to kill a police officer — once there is an additional confrontation, [the suspect] will be taken into custody if they cooperate. If they’re compliant with the directions of the officer, people get taken into custody.”