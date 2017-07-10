× Astros blast Blue Jays 19-1

TORONTO — The Astros rout the Toronto Blue Jays 19-1 Sunday afternoon at Rogers Centre.

All-stars Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve put on a show. Correa homered twice and Altuve added three hits of his own.

Through this latest victory, the Astros have become one of only five teams to reach 60 wins before the All-Star break in the past 40 years.

At 60-29, Houston sits at a 16.5 game lead over the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Angels.

Next up, six Astros players will head to Miami for Tuesday night’s All-Star Game.

Correa, Altuve, Dallas Keuchel, George Springer, Lance McCullers Jr and Chris Devenski will star for the Astros.

Keuchel will not play due to an injury.