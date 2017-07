Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- The number of older adults continuing to work past the age of retirement is as high as it has been in 55 years!

More people are working past the age of seventy to fund their twenty first century lifestyles.

So what about debt and expenses associated with healthcare?

Oh well, it’s said retirement is overrated anyway. Not sure if I’ll ever find out but I do know working keeps you young!

So how about we keep going with our glass half full perspective.