Google Home calls 911 amidst domestic disturbance

Posted 9:35 AM, July 10, 2017, by , Updated at 09:37AM, July 10, 2017

Google take on Echo and Siri with 'Home' and 'Assistant'. The company announced the new product on Wednesday May 18, 2016 at its annual I/O developer conference.

TIJERAS, N.M. — Google Home came to the rescue during a domestic assault in a suburb of Albuquerque, New Mexico, over the weekend.

The gadget recorded the suspect of the assault asking his girlfriend “Did you call the sheriffs?”

The device apparently took the question literally and called authorities.

A county sheriff said the suspect, Eduardo Barros, took out a gun and threatened to kill his girlfriend during the dispute.

Deputies were able to rescue the girlfriend and her daughter from the home and take Barros into custody after a several hour standoff.