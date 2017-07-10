Law enforcement, leaders bring resource fair to Haverstock Hills Apartments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- Haverstock Hills Apartments, is known as one of Houston's most crime-ridden apartment communities.

Newsfix has already gone inside to show you the issues many residents and police officers face at Haverstock Hills.

On Saturday, local law enforcement leaders met with residents at a community resource fair to hear their concerns. At the fair residents had the opportunity to talk with law enforcement, health professionals, sign up for immunizations, dance and have fun.

"We want to hear from the community and that's the purpose of the meetings. But meetings don't help people, this directly provides service to people.", said District Attorney Kim Ogg.

The event's goal was to let residents know what law enforcement is doing to improve public safety at the complex and to keep the lines of communication open.

While the issues at the apartment complex can't be solved overnight, it was a good first step towards reaching that goal.