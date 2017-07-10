× Police: 58-year-old woman arrested in fatal shooting of other woman

PASADENA, Calif. — A California woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of another woman, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

Teretha Howard, 58, was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder Saturday.

Officers responded to the report of a female gunshot victim call about 1:45 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Peoria Street. The victim, an unidentified Black woman in her 40s, was taken to a local hospital by paramedics where she later died, officials said.

Howard, who was taken to a local hospital for a pre-existing medical condition, was arrested by detectives later Saturday morning after a follow-up investigation.

Her bail was set at $2 million.

No other information was released.