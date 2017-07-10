Police: Sugar Land woman scams church out of $1 million, buys designer bags, jewelry, dogs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUGAR LAND, Texas — A Sugar Land woman has been arrested in connection with the theft of a million dollars from a local church.

Rosina Blanco was hired by the Basilian Fathers' in Sugar Land as a bookkeeper back in 2015, but it didn't take long for the priests to realize something smelled fishy, especially after $1 million dollars went missing.

"We saw evidence of all kinds of personal expenses," attorney Steve Williard said. "In fact, I recall one where she bought four German Shepherds."

Blanco is charged with eight counts of wire fraud and is accused of transferring the money to her personal cash stash. She reportedly used charitable donations to buy real estate, jewelry and Louis Vuitton handbags.

"She was actually forging the father's signature on transfers and so that's how she was able to accommodate this," Williard said.

Come on now, thou shall not steal! One priest said in a statement, "These accounts fund the charitable Apostolic Ministries of the Congregation in Mexico and Colombia, known as the Basilian Fathers Missions."

"He was torn between forgiveness on the one hand, on the other hand, this was wrong and stealing from people that really needed the money," Williard said.

The law might find her guilty, but only God can judge her now. Well, God and a jury.