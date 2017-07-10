President Trump tweets Comey and Chelsea Clinton following G20 summit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) -- The talking point, once again, filtered its way through Fox News before landing on President Donald Trump's desk.

In what has become a familiar pattern, Trump tweeted something on Monday that was clearly influenced by his preferred morning television program, "Fox & Friends."

"James Comey leaked CLASSIFIED INFORMATION to the media," Trump tweeted at 6:40 A.M. ET. "That is so illegal!"

James Comey leaked CLASSIFIED INFORMATION to the media. That is so illegal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017

But the claim -- and the on-air report on which it was based -- was false.

Eight minutes before Trump's tweet, "Fox & Friends" tweeted this from its official account:

The tweet contained a clip from that morning's broadcast of the show. In the clip, an anchor explained that "a brand new bombshell report" suggests former FBI Director James Comey "may have actually broken the rules" and put "our national security at risk" when he shared with a friend a memo he'd written detailing one of his conversations with Trump.

The tweet itself, which was also shared by Trump, said the report "accuses" Comey of leaking "top secret information" to a friend.

But on-air and on Twitter, "Fox & Friends" had mischaracterized the report it cited, which was published Sunday night by The Hill.

The report, citing "officials familiar with the documents," indicated that more than half of the seven memos Comey wrote to memorialize his conversations with the president were determined "to contain classified information."

"Four of the memos had markings making clear they contained information classified at the 'secret' or 'confidential' level, according to officials directly familiar with the matter," the report said.

The Hill's article does not say, as "Fox & Friends" suggested, that the particular memo Comey shared with a friend with the intent of having it reported on in the news media contained "top secret information."

A Fox News spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Following the "Fox & Friends" debacle Trump took to Twitter once again to voice his grievances over the G20 summit and the decision to allow Ivanka Trump to sit in his place.

When I left Conference Room for short meetings with Japan and other countries, I asked Ivanka to hold seat. Very standard. Angela M agrees! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017

Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump's daughter and one of his top White House aides, briefly took her father's place at a meeting with other world leaders at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany Saturday causing a stir among Trump critics on social media.

A photo of the first daughter sitting next to Chinese President Xi Jinping, British Prime Minister Theresa May, Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel was first tweeted by Svetlana Lukash, who identifies herself on Twitter as a G20 Russian sherpa, a title given to people who help international delegations at large summits.

A senior Trump administration official confirmed that Ivanka Trump had stepped in for her father, but dismissed any suggestion it was improper or unusual.

"Ivanka was sitting in the back and then briefly joined the main table when the President had to step out, and the president of the World Bank started talking as the topic involved areas such as African development -- areas that will benefit from the facility just announced by the World Bank," the official said, referencing a initiative Ivanka Trump has spearheaded that looks to fund women entrepreneurs.

Trump went even further by tweeting his former opponent Hillary Clinton's daughter. Tweeting, "If Chelsea Clinton were asked to hold the seat for her mother, as her mother gave our country away, the Fake News would say CHELSEA FOR PRES!"

If Chelsea Clinton were asked to hold the seat for her mother,as her mother gave our country away, the Fake News would say CHELSEA FOR PRES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017

Clinton quickly responded on Twitter: "Good morning Mr. President. It would never have occurred to my mother or my father to ask me. Were you giving our country away? Hoping not."

Good morning Mr. President. It would never have occurred to my mother or my father to ask me. Were you giving our country away? Hoping not. https://t.co/4ODjWZUp0c — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) July 10, 2017

Brian Fallon, a CNN political commentator and former spokesman for Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign, responded to the news with a tweet: "I'm sure Republicans would have taken it in stride if Chelsea Clinton was deputized to perform head of state duties," Fallon said.

I'm sure Republicans would have taken it in stride if Chelsea Clinton was deputized to perform head of state dutieshttps://t.co/rICj0o9zgh — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) July 8, 2017

