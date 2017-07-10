Video: Local man recreates 90s music video to propose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Proposal season is in full swing and one Houston man decided to follow suit with an over the top presentation for his lady love.

Trevon Davis and his Fraternity brothers created an expressive music video that left many viewers in tears, including girlfriend of four years, Franchelle Hill.

Davis's smooth moves combined with the sensational song Let's Chill by Guy bombarded Hill with emotions.

"My initial reaction was just absolute shock and humor because I honestly could not believe that it was done, but once the day was over and I got to rewatch the video I was overcome with emotions. He really put a lot of time and energy to make this project and just validated how lucky of a woman I am to have a man that loves and cares so much about little details," Hill told CW.

The video is undeniably made with love. Davis said his inspiration came from his girlfriend love of music and his outstanding acting/dancing skills.

"I was watching my girlfriend cry watching all the engagements videos and she loves music so I said for one since I'm planning to propose what are my options. I can't sing. I can't rap anymore so how about I do a music video because I can dance and act," said Davis.

A production of this magnitude took almost four months to perfect. However, imagining the smile on Franchelle's face took his stress away.

"It was never perfect to me and I wanted it to be as perfect for her as possible!I worked extra jobs and accepted any money I could to make this come to reality. I would have to start unnecessary arguments with her just to leave to handle business. Plus everyone that knew would gives hints without knowing so I would have to throw her off just to keep the surprise. I worked hard to make sure that every detail was noticeable ,"said Davis.

Davis was strategic in the filming process. He tells us that he looked for locations that would tell the story of how the two of them made it to this point. And now that they are officially engaged, he's excited to know that her life is guaranteed with him.

Although, Franchelle will have to wait at least two weeks before she starts to plan the wedding.

" I told her please give me 2 weeks before you start planning cause I need a break. I wasn't sleeping or anything. But now that the proposal is over all I can think about is what's the next romantic thing I can do for her," Davis said.

See the entire video here.