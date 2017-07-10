VIDEO: Massive flames destroy recreation center in southwest Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — An arson investigation is underway Monday morning after firefighters found a southwest Houston recreation center completely engulfed in flames, authorities said.

The Houston Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire on Ashford Park Road near Richmond Avenue around 1 a.m. after being called by a resident. When firefighters arrived, they realized it was actually a building that had caught fire. Firefighters acted quickly, extinguishing the flames.

The resident live streamed the destruction on Facebook.

The building was completely destroyed, but fortunately, no injures were reported.