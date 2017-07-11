7-Eleven Celebrates 90th Birthday With Free Slurpee Day, Houstonians left in limbo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- Seven-Eleven is turning 90, and to celebrate its birthday, the convenience store chain is throwing a free Slurpee party Tuesday.

It’s all part of the company’s annual 7-Eleven Day — celebrated, of course, every July 11 — since 2002.

“7‑Eleven Day is a celebration, not only of our birthday, but more importantly, of our customers,” Gordon said. “By adding Slurpee Week, we have a whole week to say thank-you for their business throughout the year,” Laura Gordon, vice president of marketing and brand innovation, said. “By adding Slurpee Week, we have a whole week to say thank-you for their business throughout the year.”

Unfortunately Houstonians won't be able to participate since 7-Eleven doesn't currently have a presence in Houston.

The convenience store chain left the Bayou City in the 1980s, but in April the company announced it had plans to return to Houston.

While some stores in Alvin, Sugar Land and Tomball are already being converted into 7-Elevens, the only current, fully branded one is in Winnie.

The Winnie store, which is about 55 miles east of Houston, just remodeled and is scheduled to be opened in late June.