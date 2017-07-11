× Chick-Fil-A customers show out for Cow Appreciation Day— and it’s ‘udderly’ adorable!

HOUSTON — Moo-ve it along to Chik-fil-A Tuesday morning! In honor of Cow Appreciation Day, participating Chick-fil-A restaurants around Houston are handing out a free entree of your choice if you’re wearing ‘any sort of cow apparel.’

The deal is available for any cow-dressed customer during the restaurant’s breakfast, lunch and dinner hours — from opening until 7 p.m.

The kids who arrive in an adorable cow-some costume will get a free kid’s meal. And for those adults bold enough to rock bovine fashion, there’s a regular-sized entree waiting for you.

Share your love for the @EatMorChikin Cows w/ #CowAppreciationDay. See what happens when we deliver your messages on July 11th! pic.twitter.com/dbBoOYY8Dz — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) June 29, 2017

Chick-fil-A has held its fun annual promotion since 2005, and customers never cease to show out and amaze! The fast-food joint reports handing out meals to 1.6 million participating customers alone.

If you participate, be sure to tag us in your picture for a re-tweet or share! You can find us @CW39Houston on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

In honor of Cow Appreciation Day 🐮❤️, here's a throwback to last year since I'll be working all day and won't be able to participate this year 😪 #CowAppreciationDay #ChickFilA #MooMoo #EatMorChikin A post shared by 🌻 s ʜ ɛ ℓ ɞ ყ 🌻 (@shelby__lynne.xo) on Jul 11, 2017 at 5:02am PDT

First order of business-free chicken. #cowappreciationday #tmhsummerbucketlist #chickfila #summer A post shared by LeAnn (@themodesthomestead) on Jul 11, 2017 at 7:32am PDT

Chick-Fil-A made today Cow Appreciation Day for our last small group!! Great way to end the semester! #chickfila #cowappreciationday #smallgroups #churchofthehighlands A post shared by Candice Holley (@candicenicoleholley) on Jul 11, 2017 at 7:30am PDT