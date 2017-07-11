Chick-Fil-A customers show out for Cow Appreciation Day— and it’s ‘udderly’ adorable!
HOUSTON — Moo-ve it along to Chik-fil-A Tuesday morning! In honor of Cow Appreciation Day, participating Chick-fil-A restaurants around Houston are handing out a free entree of your choice if you’re wearing ‘any sort of cow apparel.’
The deal is available for any cow-dressed customer during the restaurant’s breakfast, lunch and dinner hours — from opening until 7 p.m.
The kids who arrive in an adorable cow-some costume will get a free kid’s meal. And for those adults bold enough to rock bovine fashion, there’s a regular-sized entree waiting for you.
Chick-fil-A has held its fun annual promotion since 2005, and customers never cease to show out and amaze! The fast-food joint reports handing out meals to 1.6 million participating customers alone.
