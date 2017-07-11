Conroe police release dashcam video amid claims of brutality

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONROE, Texas —The Conroe Police Department is investigating after dashcam footage of an arrest was released.

According to officers, on Tuesday, July 4, around 7:00 pm, officers responded to a motor vehicle crash in the 1600 Block of Airport Rd in Conroe.

A short and edited video showing the arrest of Adrian Salazar, 22,Luis Pineda, 27 has been circulated on social media. After community outrage begin to sweep social media the department decided to release the dash cam footage.

A press conference was held Tuesday where a spokesperson for the department announced that they stand behind the officer's actions.

"The officer did what he was trained to do. He did an open hand to push him back. The individual in the white shirt came back and he struck him one time."

The Conroe spokesman went on to praise the officer for how he handled the situation and suggested that the video that was released on social media led people to believe that the arrest was worst than what it really was.