Donald Trump Jr. releases email chain on his Russian meeting

(CNN) — President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., agreed to meet with a “Russian government attorney” last summer who supposedly had “very high level and sensitive information” that would “incriminate” Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, according to emails the younger Trump publicly released Tuesday.

The email, from publicist Rob Goldstone, claimed the information was part of “Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.”

Goldstone subsequently offered to set up a meeting with a “Russian government attorney” to discuss the information.

Goldstone, who represents the son of an Azerbaijani-Russian businessman close to the Russian government, claimed in an email to Trump Jr. in June 2016 that a top Russian prosecutor had offered the father “some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia.”

Here's my statement and the full email chain pic.twitter.com/x050r5n5LQ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017