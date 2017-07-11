FaceTime with Maggie: Houston firefighters fighting for equal pay with petition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Houston firefighters are "fired up" and frustrated with how the city is treating them. Now they are fighting for equal pay and a raise.

The Houston Professional Firefighters Association has launched a petition seeking pay parity. The union says they are seeking what is fair and that Houston police officers make 60% more than firefighter.

HPFA President Marty Lancton sat down with CW39's Maggie Flecknoe to talk more about their latest fight.

To sign the petition to have this issue on the November ballot click here.

Signed petitions can be dropped off at the following locations:

• Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association

1907 Freeman St.

Houston, TX 77009 • Avance Chiropractic Healthcare (can also sign at this location)

14210 TX-3

Webster, TX 77598 • Houston Texas Fire Fighters Federal Credit Union (three branches): HTFFFCU Main Branch

4200 Kolb St.

Houston, TX 77007 HTFFFCU North Branch

15100 Heathrow Forest Pkwy.

Houston, TX 77032 HTFFFCU South Branch

3030 Cullen Pkwy., Suite 111

Pearland, TX 77584

CW39 Houston reached out to the city of Houston for a statement on this ballot initiative and have yet to hear back.