Former housekeeper's son charged in brutal murder of 79-year-old Hedwig Village woman, police say

HEDWIG VILLAGE, Texas – A suspect was taken into custody Tuesday for the brutal murder of 79- year-old Janeil Bernard.

According to the The Hedwig Police Department, Michael Glen Susberry has been booked in the Harris County jail for the murder of Bernard.

Susberry is said to be the son of Bernard’s former housekeeper, who found the body, July 3.

“It was a very brutal murder. It appeared to me to be a combination of beating and stabbing,” said Sgt. Marvin Collins of the Hedwig Police Department.

Bernard’s missing red Cadillac was found near Highway 288 and Almeda Genoa Tuesday morning and witnesses in the area said it had been there since 9 a.m. Monday.

Hedwig police said parts of the home were ransacked, as if Bernard’s murderer didn’t spend much time at the home and left expensive electronics behind.

Hedwig Village is a town known for being safe.

“I don’t think we’ve had an active homicide here since the 1990’s,” explained Sgt. Collins.

The murder has left the neighborhood understandably shaken.