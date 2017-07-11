Hot felon’s wife says ‘marriage is over’ after hubby caught cheating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BODRUM, TURKEY -- Looks like hot felon just landed himself in even hotter water!

The convict turned model, A.K.A Jeremy Meeks, was spotted canoodling with Topshop heiress Chloe Green. Photos surfaced of the two getting real close and personal on a yacht in Turkey.

Meeks tried to be sly and posted a couple pics from his seemingly innocent vacay, but things were actually getting pretty touchy-feely behind the scenes.

All things are possible !!! #bodrum #turkey #boatlife A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on Jun 28, 2017 at 8:34am PDT

Which is a big fat no-no because Meeks has been married for 8 years! Not for too much longer though. His wife says "the marriage is over."

Meeks hit the big time when his mugshot went crazy viral. Now that he's out of the slammer, he's gone from the streets to the runway! With his new modeling career came a mansion, fancy cars, and now with a divorce in the works, maybe a new bae?

Chloe Green has taken down her Instagram since everything happened, but you can't hide from the internet! Meeks might have been hot felon before, but maybe hot cheater is better.