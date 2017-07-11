× HPD: Sketch shows woman sought after man fatally shot in NW Houston

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department released a composite sketch Tuesday depicting a woman sought in connection with the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man in mid-June.

Alexander Ortega was found deceased inside his vehicle around 10:50 p.m. on June 15.

A Houston Community College patrol officer was flagged down and directed to the victim’s vehicle, which had stopped in the main lanes of N. Shepherd Drive, just south of Pinemont. The victim died from a gunshot wound, investigators said.

According to police, the shooting happened outside an apartment complex at 712 Pinemont. The victim drove away from the complex, and then he came to a stop on N. Shepherd Drive, officers said.

The suspect is believed to be in her late teens to early 20s with a slim athletic build.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).