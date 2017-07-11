× Jay-Z announces ‘4:44’ tour kicking off in October

HOUSTON — Fans can expect more than insight into Beyonce’s and Jay-Z’s relationship after the release of “4:44.”

The rapper announced Monday he’ll be hitting the road soon for a “4:44” national tour. The show kicks off Oct. 27 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, and wraps up Dec. 21 at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

The 31-date tour will pass through several cities including Nashville, Dallas, Atlanta, the District of Columbia — and of course! Brooklyn, New York!

A pre-sale for Tidal subscribers and Citi cardholders starts Monday, but tickets for the general public go on sale Friday.

The album, which was released on June 30, features personal songs about the rapper’s marriage and his life as an entrepreneur.

Jay-Z is also scheduled to headline festivals this year, including Austin City Limits, the Meadows Music and Arts Festival and his own Made In America festival.

Looks like it’s going to be a busy season!