One of Texas' 10 most wanted fugitives captured in Michigan

KALAMAZOO, M.I.– One of Texas’ 10 most wanted fugitives is off the streets, thanks to the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Grand Rapids Fugitive Task Force.

Samuel Steel, 22, was located near an apartment complex in western Kalamazoo on Monday after being on the run for over a year.

Steel was placed on the most wanted list in Sept. 2016 in connection to an aggravated robbery.

According to authorities, Steel and a group of armed men broke into an apartment complex and robbed multiple victims at gunpoint in July 2016 in Copperas Cove, Texas.