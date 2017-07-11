Record-breaking giant Hammerhead Shark caught near Texas City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TEXAS CITY - When most guys go fishing, they hope to reel in the big one.

So you can imagine the shock Tim McClellen felt when he snagged a massive Hammerhead Shark.

"About 50 percent of the time, when that pole takes off, you know the fish is bigger than you are," McClellen said.

McClellen went out on Saturday to catch Snapper, Kingfish and Shark. He never dreamed he'd break a 37-year-old record for a catch from the Gulf of Mexico.

"Caught a small hammerhead, let it go. Caught a small Bull Shark, let it go," McClellen said. "At about a 11:00 p.m. underneath a full moon, we got this bite that ended up being a 1,033-pound Hammerhead."

It took over two hours to reel in the record-breaker!

"Obviously, when it took off. You don't know what's on the other end," McClellen said. "You don't know what kind of shark it is."

"That's the fish of a lifetime in anybody's lifetime." McClellen said. "You can fish your whole lifetime and not catch a fish like that. And there's only a handful of people that have caught a thousand-pound fish."