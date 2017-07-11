× WANTED: Police searching for 63-year-old shoe bandit

HOUSTON– Crime Stoppers of Houston and and investigators with the Houston Police Department are searching for a man accused of burglarizing a shoe store and making off with nine pairs of shoes.

According to police, Peter Bastiste, 63, broke into a building in the 13200 block of the Northwest Freeway on May 21. A warrant for his arrest was issued on June 28.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Bastiste, who is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit online.