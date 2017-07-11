Week in Music with Scott Sparks: Lion King, Journey & Asia, Third Eye Blind and more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --The word is DIVERSITY when it comes to this "Week in Music with Scott Sparks."

Disney's "The Lion King" will be on stage at the Hobby Center, beginning on July 9.

Journey and Asia will be performing at the Smart Financial Centre on July 12.

Third Eye Blind will be playing at the Woodlands Pavilion on July 14.

Kendrick Lamar and Travis Scott will be lighting up the Toyota Center on July 15.

There is also plenty of new music available to download and a few celebrity birthdays. Watch the video to learn more.

