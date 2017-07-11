Wife reveals kidney match surprise to husband with baseball card

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn -- It’s a moment that has been 14 years in the making for Steve Winfree and one that he thought he would never see until now.

Winfree was surprised to find out that his wife Heather, was a perfect match and his soon-to-be kidney donor.

Heather used a custom-made Topps baseball card to let her husband know that he wouldn't be 'striking out' because of health issues anymore.

The Winfree's haven't known life without kidney disease.

Winfree was diagnosed when he was 18 and doctors told his parents he wouldn't live to see his 30th birthday.

Heather said he's always had her heart and in a few weeks, he'll have her kidney, too.