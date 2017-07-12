× $200K in watches stolen from Macy’s overnight in Galleria area, police say

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is searching for a man accused of stealing $200,000 in watches from a department store in the Galleria. The entire incident was caught on surveillance video.

On June 10, officers responded to reports of a burglary at the Macy’s in the 5100 block of W. Alabama Street around 12:18 a.m. Investigators said a man dressed in all black walked into the building’s attached parking garage with a small hatchet type tool in hand.

The alleged burglar used the stairs to reach the second level of the building, where he broke the front door glass. Police said he later used the same tool to break the glass counters, where several high-end watches were being stored.

He left the store on foot and headed in an unknown direction of travel, police said.

The police department suspects the man is linked to several other burglaries throughout the Houston area.